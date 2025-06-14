Protests

‘No Kings' protests take place across Connecticut

Drone video captures the “No Kings” protest at the state capitol.
DroneRanger

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are rallying in hundreds of cities during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

The “No Kings” protests are taking place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on what is also his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Many people flocked to Hartford for a protest outside the state capitol building. It started around 11 a.m.

Another protest is set to take place on the New Haven Green from 1 to 3 p.m.

Photos: ‘No Kings' protests held across Connecticut

During the protest, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz asked for a moment of silence to honor a Minnesota state lawmaker and her spouse who were killed in a "politically motivated" shooting Saturday morning.

Click here to see the full list of "No Kings" protests happening in Connecticut today.

This article tagged under:

Protests
