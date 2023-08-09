mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot winner is in Florida, but there are three $10,000 winners in CT

There was one single winning ticket for the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night and that ticket was sold in Florida, but there are three $10,000 winners in Connecticut.

Winning ticket for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold to lucky player in Florida

The winning numbers are 13-19-20-32 and 33 and the gold Mega Ball is 14.

The Megaplier is X2.

The three $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. They did not have the Megaplier.

The ticket that won the jackpot was sold at a Publix grocery store on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, Florida

