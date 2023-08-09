Mega Millions jackpot winner is in Florida, but there are three $10,000 winners in CT

There was one single winning ticket for the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night and that ticket was sold in Florida, but there are three $10,000 winners in Connecticut.

The winning numbers are 13-19-20-32 and 33 and the gold Mega Ball is 14.

The Megaplier is X2.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The three $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. They did not have the Megaplier.

The ticket that won the jackpot was sold at a Publix grocery store on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, Florida.