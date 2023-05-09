‘No Mow May' Initiative Seeks to Protect Early Season Pollinators

Overgrown grass, fields of dandelions – untamed lawns can be viewed as an eyesore or something different.

“The dandelions are wonderful sources of nectar for early pollinators,” said Karin Pyskaty, Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut president.

A prime month for growing season, May also brings another year of ‘No Mow May,’ an initiative to shut off the mower to help protect those pollinators.

“Our insects are there for our birds and if we don’t have the insects, our birds don’t have the food they need, and I think most everyone enjoys hearing the songs of the birds in the backyard,” Pyskaty said.

Among those insects are the bees which, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, have seen a population decline in recent years.

The concept of the initiative sounds easy, but for some, it may feel anything but natural.

“Sometimes you have to slap your husband on the hand to say 'do not mow the lawn,'” Pyskaty said.

Pyskaty said that people can actually register their lawn as a wildlife refuge through the National Garden Clubs.

“You can purchase a sign to put in your front lawn and let your neighbors know that you are allowing this to go to help the pollinators and help the wildlife,” she said.

Neighbors are a challenge in the private sector, but for the state, the Department of Transportation designated over 200 acres of land for conservation. DOT said there are 116 plots throughout the state, mostly near highways, that do not get mowed at all during the growing season.

“People will see it when they’re driving around the state, and they’ll look and they’ll say ‘what’s going on over there, how come that’s looking a little bit unkempt?’ It’s deliberate, it’s for a purpose and it’s helpful,” said DOT spokesman Josh Morgan.

He said the hope is for the state to increase the number of conservation areas in the future.