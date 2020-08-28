COVID-19

No New Coronavirus Deaths, Hospitalizations Up Slightly in Conn.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Connecticut since yesterday and hospitalizations have increased.

The death toll remains at 4,465 in the state.

Hospitalizations are up by four, bringing the total count to 60.

Local

West Nile 28 seconds ago

Mosquitoes in 14 Connecticut Towns Test Positive for West Nile

Groton 2 hours ago

Body Found Off Beach in Groton

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

An additional 145 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 52,495.

There were 13,997 tests performed since Thursday. This means the positive test rate is just over one percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed nearly 70 executive orders since the middle of March, but the emergency authority the General Assembly allowed him to have is about to expire on Sept. 9 and not all lawmakers agree on what should happen in the future.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus Outbreakhospitalizations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us