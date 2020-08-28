No New Coronavirus Deaths, Hospitalizations Up Slightly in Conn.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Connecticut since yesterday and hospitalizations have increased.

The death toll remains at 4,465 in the state.

Hospitalizations are up by four, bringing the total count to 60.

An additional 145 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 52,495.

There were 13,997 tests performed since Thursday. This means the positive test rate is just over one percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed nearly 70 executive orders since the middle of March, but the emergency authority the General Assembly allowed him to have is about to expire on Sept. 9 and not all lawmakers agree on what should happen in the future.