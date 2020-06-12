No New Evidence in Jennifer Dulos Case Found in Avon Search

State police investigators searched an Avon property on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos and did not find any new evidence or clues, according to a news release from state police.

The home police searched is located at 44 Sky View Drive in Avon. It is a 25,000 square foot home sitting on four and a half acres.

Troopers had previously been at the property as part of the case. State police brought in several K9s to help search the property.

"J4J" meaning "Justice for Jennifer" could be seen spray pained throughout the Sky View Drive property. The owner of the home, which is now vacant, believes it was spray painted around the one year anniversary of Dulos' disappearance.

A septic company was brought in to pump the property's septic tank.

At least a dozen state police vehicles were seen arriving at the home by an NBC Connecticut crew.

Jennifer Dulos has now been missing more than a year, vanishing after dropping her kids off at school and the search for her continues.

Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence until his passing earlier this year. He died after attempting to take his own life.

Fotis Dulos had been charged with murder, commission of felony murder, kidnapping in the first-degree, hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A judge agreed to nolle murder charges against Fotis after the state asked the case to be dropped because the defendant had passed away.

Jennifer’s body has never been found.

Police also charged his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and friend Kent Mawhinney as co-conspirators in the case. Both of them have pleaded not guilty.

The home police are at Thursday morning is located approximately two miles from Fotis Dulos' former home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington.

The homeowner hired Fotis in January 2018 and he secured a permit to repair water damage at the home.

The home on Sky View Drive is currently vacant.

The homeowner previous told NBC Connecticut he would welcome police investigators if they wanted to search the property in order to help solve the case.

"They wanted to come up and look at the house, I said folks do whatever you need to do," said homeowner David Ford.

"If it helps five kids find closure with where their mom is I'm totally fine with that, matter of fact, I support it," Ford said.

State police said they previously did a walk-around of the property shortly after Jennifer went missing but did not find anything of evidentiary value.

Anyone with credible information related to the disappearance of Jennifer is encouraged to contact the State Police Western District Major Crime Squad at (800) 203-0004.