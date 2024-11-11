Holidays

Lights Out!: Saks Fifth Avenue says no holiday light show this year

Saks Fifth Avenue's popular holiday light show will not take place in 2024, but its window display will still happen

By NBC New York Staff and Steven Bognar

One of the most popular signs of the holidays in New York City is no more.

Saks will not put on its typical light show on the building's Fifth Avenue façade this holiday season, the company confirmed Monday to NBC New York.

"For some time we have contemplated changing our approach. We will not be doing a light show this year, as we've changed our approach to the holiday windows," a Saks Fifth Avenue spokesperson told NBC New York.

New Yorkers walking down Fifth Avenue this month may have noticed that there are no signs of preparations for a light show on the front of the building.

Saks will still have new looks for its iconic window displays starting in November. The company said it will be "celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the facade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known."

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Crowd gather at Rockefeller center to see light show on Saks Fifth Avenue store building decorated with Christmas lights in New York City, United States on December 18, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Crowd gather at Rockefeller center to see light show on Saks Fifth Avenue store building decorated with Christmas lights in New York City, United States on December 18, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Saks said shoppers will see the illuminated building and hear "magical jingles" during the holiday season. But a Saks spokesperson confirmed the traditional light show that New Yorkers are familiar with will not happen in 2024.

This season marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship location.

Last year's holiday light show and windows were a partnership between Saks and Dior. Actress Jennifer Lawrence attended last year's light show premiere, which included a fireworks display.

More information on this year's window display will be available later this month.

