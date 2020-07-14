Rocky Neck State Park

No Swimming at Rocky Neck After Poor Water Quality Test

NBC Connecticut

Swimming at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is off limits due to poor water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The state will test the water again on Wednesday, but the results won't be back until Thursday.

It's a different closure than the state park has seen in recent weeks. Rocky Neck has closed to new visitors on several days after the parking lot reached 50% capacity as part of the state's COVID-19 protocols.

It is not clear what test results revealed about the water to require the ban on swimming.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Neck State Park
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us