No swimming, boating allowed at Madison town beaches

No swimming or boating is allowed at town beaches in Madison because of debris in Long Island Sound after recent flooding in the region, according to a notice on the town website.

The town said no swimming or boat launching will be allowed at any town beach until further notice and this includes The Surf Club, West Wharf and East Wharf.

Parks will be open, but no swimming or boating, including kayaks, paddle boards, catamarans and more, will be allowed.

The town said staff will start removing debris at town facilities on Friday.