No threat found at Vance Elementary School in New Britain after threatening phone call

Police responded to Vance Elementary School in New Britain after staff received a threatening phone call on Monday morning and no threat was found, according to school officials.

The superintendent said there might be an increased police presence at New Britain schools on Tuesday as a precaution. He said they expect that schools will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.

Tony Gasper, superintendent of schools for the Consolidated School District of New Britain, notified families that the administration at Vance Elementary School administration put the school in lockdown after the main office received a threatening phone call and they called the New Britain Police Department and the school department’s security team.

He said during a news conference that the office staff received a threatening phone call around 11 a.m. that said an armed person was in the building.

The building was immediately put in lockdown and police responded very quickly, thoroughly searched the school and found no threat in the school or on the grounds, the superintendent said.

“Events like today’s cause deep concerns for our entire school community. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and I want to express my gratitude to our security team and the New Britain Police Department for their swift and professional response,” Gasper wrote in his letter.

He stressed that no threat was found.

“However, we must acknowledge the toll that these repeated incidents are having on our students, staff, and families. The disruption of learning, coupled with the heightened anxiety caused by these incidents and lockdowns, is unacceptable,” he added.

“Our children deserve to feel safe and secure at school, and these incidents simply must stop,” Gasper wrote.

He said this is a challenge, not only in New Britain but also across the United States.

“Our children's education and well-being are being disrupted by circumstances that should never become routine. It is imperative that we work as a community, state, and nation to address the root causes and put an end to these threats to our schools,” Gasper wrote.

“We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment for every student, and we will continue to review and enhance our safety protocols in partnership with local law enforcement. I encourage open dialogue and collaboration as we work together to safeguard our schools and our children's future,” he added.