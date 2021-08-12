Teen Arrested After Noise Complaint Leads to Firearms & Narcotics in Plainfield: PD

A teenager has been arrested and will be facing several charges after a noise complaint led officers in Plainfield to find narcotics and several firearms in his home on Wednesday.

Plainfield Police Department responded to reports of a gun shot sound in the area of Center Street just before 8:30 a.m.

According to the officers on scene, they made contact with 18-year-old Joshua Griffin and a juvenile friend, who denied knowledge of any firearms noises.

Police said both individuals continued to be uncooperative despite detectives finding a bullet shell casing of a 9mm in the driveway of the home.

A Search and Seizure Warrant was issued for the residence.

"Alprazolam, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Xanax, and Cannabis Type Material in excess of five ounces," said Chief Mario A. Arriaga. "Along with several paraphernalia items and items consistent with the sale of narcotics."

Police said several guns were also found in the home that included a Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol, 9 mm semi-auto polymer pistol and an AR-15 style rifle. In addition, several high-capacity magazines and ammunitions were located, said detectives.

Griffin was placed under arrest that evening and later admitted to discharging the firearm.

He will be facing many charges including three counts of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Possession of Narcotics and and Possession of Cannabis Type Material in Excess of 5 ounces.

Griffin is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court on August 12, 2021.

Officers did not release any information regarding the juvenile friend at the residents.

The department is urging anyone with information to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (860)-564-0804.