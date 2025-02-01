Hartford

Nominee for Hartford Police Chief withdraws from consideration

NBC Connecticut

The nominee for Hartford Police Chief has withdrawn from consideration, the city said on Saturday.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said the nominee, Philadelphia Police Department Captain Tyrell McCoy, withdrew due to personal reasons.

"While we are disappointed, we respect Captain McCoy’s decision. We remain committed to finding the right leader for our police department who will continue our work in community-oriented policing and public safety," the mayor said in a statement.

The mayor had announced McCoy as his choice to be the next police chief on Friday, Jan. 24.

Interim Chief Kenny Howell will continue his duties with the search for a new police chief expected to resume immediately.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
