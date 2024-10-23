Non-prescription medications will soon be available in vending machines

People in the state will soon have access to over-the-counter medications via vending machines.

In 2023, the state legislature voted to approve state regulations that would allow non-prescription medications to be sold in vending machines as a way to increase access.

Over the past year, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) worked to revise the regulations and approved the changes on Tuesday.

“As soon as the regulations become effective, which could be as soon as this week, then an application will be made available to anyone that wants to install these machines to apply,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, director of communications for the CT Department of Consumer Protection, said.

Krasselt said people may start to see vending machines pop up outside of existing pharmacies to allow access to the non-prescription medications past normal business hours, as well as rest stops along Interstate 95.

The vending machines will provide medications such as allergy medicine, inflammatory medicine, common cold medicine, along with Narcan and Plan B.

Narcan is the medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses and Plan B is an emergency contraceptive that prevents pregnancies.

Dr. Benjamin Oldfield of the Fair Haven Health Community Center said this is a positive move for the state.

While he believes people have fair access to these medications in New Haven, he sees it benefitting rural communities and young patients.

"Particularly younger generations who are used to shopping in ways that don't involve human interactions, may be more comfortable going to a vending machine," Lt. Daniel Sullivan, supervisor of EMS for the City of New Haven, said.

Sullivan said it will be a great thing to give people more access - particularly to Narcan.

“In the life-saving measure of Narcan, I believe it's invaluable to be able to have that drug readily available to the public to save somebody's life,” Sullivan said.

On average, the New Haven Fire Department is up to about 1,500 reported overdoses within the city of New Haven and about 160 in the month of October.

The department has dispensed Narcan 109 times this year, according to Sullivan.