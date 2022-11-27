Non-Profit Aims to Make Menstrual Hygiene Products More Accessible to Teens, Women

Many women in the United States experience what's called period poverty. It is the inability to access menstrual hygiene products, which commonly results in missed school or work opportunities among teenagers and women.

The Hartford-based non-profit Dignity Grows is giving those in need the resources they need. Dignity Grows was started in 2019 after its founder realized how many women in America struggle to access basic personal items.

"Pre COVID, 20 percent of American women and other menstruaters could not afford menstrual hygiene products monthly. And I'm thinking to myself, this is America. This is absolutely unacceptable," said Dignity Grows Founder & CEO Jessica Zachs.

What began as a single packing party later became a national movement. Now, Dignity Grows has 50 chapters across the country aimed at alleviating period poverty.

An Always study revealed that nearly one in five girls in the U.S. have missed school because they lack the products or support.

"I think that this is just a really important topic, and people need to be more involved and not everybody knows about it," said committee member Sadie Levy.

On Sunday, there was a big show of support as nearly 200 volunteers came together to make a meaningful difference.

About 3,500 tote bags will go to women in need across the state. In them are feminine hygiene products along with soap, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothpaste.

Zachs says it costs $10 to fill the bags with eight different items. In a store, it would cost roughly $5 for each product. Dignity Grows sources the items right from the manufacturer to avoid taking affordable products off the shelves.

"I've done some work with the Red Cross and I know that handing out personal items like this is very important when we've gone on to things like fires and things like that. This takes it a whole new level," said Mark Dindas, of Longmeadow, Mass.

Starting next week, all 3,500 tote bags will reach women in need.

Dignity Grows has distributed roughly 48,000 totes in the Hartford-area since they started.