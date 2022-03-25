Nonprofit Brings Eye Care Services To Connecticut Students

A new event has launched in Connecticut aimed to provide help to children in need of free eye-care services.

The Vision To Learn nonprofit organization launched its first event at Silver Lane Elementary School in East Hartford this week, giving two dozen students new prescription glasses.

“We know many children in our district do not have access to vision services and therefore don’t have the glasses they need to succeed in school and reach their highest potential,” said Superintendent Nathan Quesnel in a release.

“Our partnership with Vision To Learn will benefit the students and families in East Hartford tremendously, and we’re proud to be the first district bringing this program to our state.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The organization says its goal is to provide students in underserved communities access to free vision screening, eye exams, and prescription glasses if needed.

Founded in 2012, Vision To Learn has screened over 1.5 million children and provided over 340,000 eye exams nationwide, according to the organization.