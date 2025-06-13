Nonprofit helping vulnerable youth in Manchester seeks community's help

A call for help in the Manchester community. A local nonprofit that runs a home helping students in crisis said they may have to close their doors if they don’t raise enough money.

This comes after the town completely cut their funding.

On the outside, the home blends in with all the others in Manchester, but inside, it’s providing a safe and secure environment for vulnerable kids.

The TLC Foundation has run this transitional home for decades, helping kids who are abused, neglected or going through family disruptions.

“So, it's offering a lot of good discipline to kids so that they continue to do well in school, even though other things may be a little off for them at the time,” Marie Michael-Rogers, the foundation board president, said.

She said the home has helped more than 200 kids in its existence, which is now threatened after the town of Manchester cut funding for them.

They’ve provided tens of thousands of dollars in funding, which is about one-third of the nonprofit’s operating budget.

Michael-Rogers said without adequate funding, it may mean closing the house for good.

“I know is going to be a great loss for Manchester,” she said.

Town manager Steve Stephanou said it was a difficult budget year and the funding wasn’t sustainable financially for the town.

“The town’s messaging was not a reflection of the incredible work that TLC and its staff do. Town leadership has always appreciated and commended the work of TLC, but merely a frank assessment on the cost of program for serving such a limited number of youth," Stephanou said.

Michael-Rogers said the nonprofit has looked at federal and state grants as a possibility, but are also fundraising online to keep the nonprofit afloat.

She hopes the community can help make a difference.

“We'd be able to continue to help kids. Our house holds up to seven, maybe eight kids,” she said.

If you’re someone who’s interested in helping the TLC Foundation, we have information on how you can help here.