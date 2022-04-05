Nonprofit Helps Norwich Restaurant After Fire

Repair work continues at Uncle D's Blazin BBQ in Norwich, after the restaurant suffered damage from a fire in February. With the kitchen out of commission, a local nonprofit is stepping up to help the family-owned business.

"It means everything to us," said Angelina Gardner, owner of Uncle D's.

Easterseals Veterans Rally Point is letting Uncle D's, a veteran-owned business, use the kitchen in their state-of-the-art facility.

"We were awarded a grant in 2018 to develop a center to provide services for those that are in the active military, national guard, reserves, veterans and their families," said Ron Welch, who works for Easterseals. “This is a perfect of example of how Veterans Rally Point is here to help our military community in any way we can.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Uncle D's prepares food in the kitchen for catering jobs. They also have a food truck. Using the kitchen at Veterans Rally Point, they are able to continue business and serve meals while their restaurant is being repaired.

Gardner said they are hoping to be back in their space by the summer. Until then, they are grateful for the community support.

"In every way, shape, or form, Norwich has been behind us to help lift us up," said Gardner.