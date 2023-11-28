Nonprofit raises funds on Giving Tuesday with drive-thru animal therapy sessions

Soul Friends, a Connecticut nonprofit offering animal therapy, raised money with a pet drive-thru on Giving Tuesday to support its mental health services.

Instead of shakes and fries, the furry friends took the place of comfort food.

People drove up to a location on North Colony Road in Wallingford and offered donations to the organization in exchange for a hug of a therapy animal or to pet them.

The organization serves 10,000 Connecticut families and children with their animal therapy services and has been in business for 20 years.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We are in a tough spot this year because when you incorporate animals, the care of them is kind of expensive. So we're a little short this year," said Kate Nicoll, CEO of Soul Friends.

They are $12,000 dollars short, to be exact.

Nicoll said they currently have 50 clients on a wait list to get services, showing there's a dire need for mental health support.

"We believe that our mission of healing the hearts with children and families, one wagging tail at a time is something that the State of Connecticut needs," she said.

"I really wanted to come down and help give some money to the organization," said Cheryl Mitchell, of Wallingford.

"I just think it's a very important cause that we can all get behind," said Darrell Blank.

If you have a loved one who you think can benefit from soul friends or you’d like to make a donation, click here.