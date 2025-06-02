Nonprofits hope to mend the void left by Blue Hills Civic Association layoffs

In April, Blue Hills Civic Association (BHCA) employees were abruptly laid off, leaving many of its community programs in limbo.

“We do a lot of work across the city of Hartford,” said community organizer and former BHCA employee Kelvin Lovejoy. “Being involved with various issues from flooding, safety, education, right, youth development.”

The organization was set to help over 400 students find summer employment this year through its Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), a statewide program.

“Daily we’re getting phone calls or texts from parents, as well as youth, in terms of what’s happening with summer youth employment,” said Lovejoy.

Lovejoy, former employees, parents, and supporters of the organization reached out to city and state officials with concerns about the organization’s future. He says he and a small delegation of representatives met with Democratic Speaker of the House Matt Ritter.

“The Speaker was able to find some resources and send those resources down to Hartford,” he said.

The city of Hartford confirmed that state funding will be allocated through Capital Workforce Partners, a regional partner, to other organizations in the region which will help offset the program loss from BHCA.

“The City of Hartford’s top priority is preserving access to meaningful work experiences and pathways to future success for Hartford youth. Thanks to our partners at the state, the city will be able to continue supporting meaningful summer employment opportunities for Hartford youth without interruption,” Hartford officials said in a statement.

Nonprofit Our Piece of the Pie is one of those organizations.

“We were mainly focused on what was going to happen to the young people as a result of what was transpiring,” said Our Piece of the Pie President and CEO Hector Rivera Jr. “We want to make sure they had opportunities this summer.”

Rivera Jr. says since hearing about the dissolution of BHCA he and his partners have been working to mend the gap.

“It is impactful when systems and partners can come together to mitigate something that was out of the young people and families’ hands,” said Rivera Jr.

“It makes me feel good to know that the children that we would have worked with are going to programs we’re familiar with,” said Lovejoy.

Lovejoy says he and his former colleagues are still doing working in the community and that he hopes they can reconnect with BHCA.

“The staff are continuing to stay together and support one another. The community organizing department is continuing to organize in the community,” said Lovejoy. “We’d like to see the agency reconnect with those of us who are continuing to work.”

He says there’s been no communication between former staff and BHCA. The organization is currently under forensic audit.