Nonprofits rally at state capitol in push for more funding

Nonprofit service providers and their clients rallied outside the Capitol Tuesday as they continue to up their public pressure for more funding.

“Programs will close,” Community Health Resources President and CEO Heather Gates said just before speaking to roughly 2,500 rally-goers. “There’s just no way to continue to operate services given the deficits we’re seeing right now.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The rally was held as the legislature has just over two weeks to strike a budget deal with Gov. Ned Lamont. The legislative session ends June 4.

Gates and other speakers criticized Lamont, in particular, saying his budget proposal was well short of what their organizations need.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A spokesman for Lamont pushed back, issuing a statement that noted the governor’s proposal includes increases in direct aid and a boost in Medicaid reimbursement rates.

But nonprofits are also facing the loss of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Additionally, they’ve said state budgets have not adequately funded their programs for years and Connecticut’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are well below other states.

Gates said even the proposal approved by Democrats on the Appropriations Committee, which provided more funding that Lamont’s plan, was still short of what she believes nonprofits need.

“I don't think the state has any choice but to try and address those (Medicaid) rates, because otherwise we’re going to see more people commit suicide, more people overdose on opioids,” she said.

Some attendees at the rally were clients of various nonprofits. John Cheeseman said Goodwill has helped him with a job and coaching.

“I've (been) doing it for a long time,” he said. "I sort clothes at the center – the job site. And I have good friends. You know, loyalty.”

Sen. Cathy Osten (D-Sprague), a co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, agreed Democrats’ proposal doesn’t do enough.

“Lives will be lost if we don't get the services out there and the resources for those services,” Osten said.

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) agreed and noted the House Republican proposal called for increased Medicaid rates.

“For a lot of these organizations that utilize that revenue stream, some of those haven’t been touched in so many years,” Candelora said.

Democratic leaders have listed off several other priorities in recent weeks, including funding for municipalities and education.

Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker) suggested a final budget won’t provide nonprofits with the funding they’re looking for.

“Do I think we’re going to meet the number they’ve asked for? Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll get that high but we are continuing to work through it,” Ritter said.

Ritter also said budget talks are progressing and he’s hopeful for a vote sometime late next week.