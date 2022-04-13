Noose-Like Object Found in Tree at High School in Enfield: Police

Police are investigating after finding an object that they said looks like a noose in a tree at the CREC Civic Leadership High School in Enfield.

A section of orange electrical wire tied at the end, making it appear like a noose, was found in a tree behind the football field, according to police.

The noose-like object was approximately 20-feet high in the tree. Officials said the object was reported to them on April 12 at 7 p.m.

Police think the noose-like object was hung up sometime within the last week.

Enfield Police are investigating. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also been made aware of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-763-6400.