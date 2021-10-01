Noose Made from Shoestring Found in New Haven School

A noose made out of a shoestring was found in a restroom at the Nathan Hale School in New Haven today, according to the superintendent’s office.

New Haven Superintendent Iline Tracey sent a message to the school community and said the incident is being investigated.

“This is a very serious breach of the values of our community. Such behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. We will work with staff and students to understand what happened and to keep it from occurring again,” Tracey said in the statement. “We will take action to make sure students are safe, and all are respected.”