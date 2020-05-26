reopening

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Stores in Connecticut to Reopen

Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it will reopen its locations in Farmington and Norwalk this week.

Company officials said the Nordstrom stores at Westfarms in Farmington and The SoNo Collection in Norwalk are set to reopen Thursday, as well as the Nordstorm Rack store in Farmington.

The company said they have a phased approach to reopening and will follow local guidelines in each market. There will be health screenings for employees, increased cleaning and sanitization, and steps taken to ensure social distancing.

They will also make face masks or coverings available to both employees and customers.

There will also be changes to fitting rooms, certain high-touch services and events, and store hours.

"The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities is our priority. We’ve been paying close attention to guidance and directives from local and national authorities, taking steps to ensure our stores and operations remain in alignment with those," the company said in a statement.

Curbside pickup will continue to be available at full-line stores.

