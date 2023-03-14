Bradley Airport

Nor'Easter Causes Delays, Cancellations at Bradley Airport

The nor'easter that is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to Connecticut on Tuesday is causing delays and cancellations at Bradley International Airport.

Nearly two dozen inbound and outbound flights are currently delayed or canceled. You can see the full list of departures and arrivals here.

Anyone with a flight on Tuesday is urged to check their flight information before heading to the airport.

The airport remains open at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Depending on where you live, you could see as little as an inch of snow to as much as 18 inches of snow on Tuesday.

More details on the nor'easter can be found here.

Local

connecticut weather 27 mins ago

Timing Out the Nor'Easter in Conn.

traffic 1 hour ago

Several Roads Closed Due to Crashes, Wires Down

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us