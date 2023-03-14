Nor'Easter Causes Delays, Cancellations at Bradley Airport

The nor'easter that is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to Connecticut on Tuesday is causing delays and cancellations at Bradley International Airport.

Nearly two dozen inbound and outbound flights are currently delayed or canceled. You can see the full list of departures and arrivals here.

Anyone with a flight on Tuesday is urged to check their flight information before heading to the airport.

The airport remains open at this time.

Depending on where you live, you could see as little as an inch of snow to as much as 18 inches of snow on Tuesday.

More details on the nor'easter can be found here.