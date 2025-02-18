Norfolk cancels school over lack of road salt, many stores out of ice melt

After a weekend of snow and rain, ice melt is sold out at many stores across Connecticut, and one district had to cancel school Tuesday due to a lack of road salt.

At Carr Hardware in Avon, manager Mark Kovac said they sold all four pallets of ice melt over the weekend, and their backup option, water softener, sold out by Monday morning.

“The phone’s nonstop,” Kovac said. “’Do you have salt? Am I too late? Dumb question, do you have salt?’ That’s what it’s been all day.”

Customer after customer walked in Monday asking for ice melt, some saying they had made multiple stops and couldn’t find any.

“We have nothing,” Kovac said. “Tomorrow, we’re gonna be picking up five pallets just to keep everyone going.”

“I went to Walmart, couple other places, came here,” Neal Ganslaw, of Avon, said. “I pretty much knew it wasn’t here when I came right in. It was worth trying.”

First thing Tuesday morning, Kovac said he’s driving up to Pittsfield, Massachusetts to pick up as many pallets as his truck can fit to make sure customers can buy more on Wednesday.

“We could have set a really high record today if we had more. Today would have been a record-breaking day,” he said.

In Norfolk, the town ran out of road salt and had to cancel school on Tuesday due to the icy conditions on the roads.

“Unfortunately, I only had one round of salt left in my barn to work on this weekend’s storm, so after cleanup, you know, with the temperatures dropping, the salt did nothing and we have glare ice on every road in town,” Director of Public Works Troy Lamere said.

“I pleaded to other local DPWs and the state to see if I could get some salt. Everyone else was in the same boat," he continued.

Lamere said the town put in an order for more road salt, but it hasn’t yet been delivered.

“I was hoping to get a delivery in so I could go in early in the morning to keep school open, when that did not happen, I spoke with the superintendent, and we had a little discussion and we both came to the conclusion that it was safer to close the school for the day,” Lamere said.

“With all these storms back-to-back, usually the closer cities get the salt before we do. I realize it’s a long distance to deliver and it takes a long time for the trucks to come back and forth, but they usually leave us hanging,” Lamere continued. “The small towns have very small storage capacity, so we can only store up to maybe five storms worth of salt, and if we have those in a 10-day period, we’re in big trouble because it takes at least 10 days to get a delivery of salt once you order it.”

Lamere is crossing his fingers ahead of the next potential storm.

“If we are to get this storm on Thursday, which I’m praying that it goes below us, I’m gonna be in big trouble again,” Lamere said.

He said the same thing happened two years ago, but their vendor fixed the issue last year. He said he’s not sure what happened this time around.

“I’m just reaching out to the salt company, hoping we can come up with a plan that this doesn’t happen again," Lamere said.