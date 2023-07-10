Norfolk is cleaning up after damaging rains

In Norfolk, an emergency declaration remains in place after Sunday’s rain washed out several bridges.

Town and Department of Transportation officials are assessing the damage, which impacted several roads.

In the center of town, there are few signs of any significant damage, however that is deceiving. Further south, there is destruction that has left some people stranded in their homes and could take weeks to repair.

A bridge that connects Old Goshen Road to Route 272 has been destroyed, with several huge steel culverts washed away.

“Yeah, that’s bad,” said Star Childs of Norfolk. “Those pipes have been in probably since 1955. The last flood came through here.”

People around town Monday described the relentless, intense rains that pounded the town the day before.

“I’ve never seen rain like that, I don’t think, in my lifetime,” said Ryan Craig of Goshen.

Craig owns the Berkshire Country Store in the center of town. On Sunday, he told his employees to close shop and head home early after he drove to his home in treacherous conditions.

“There were stones washed up over the roads. There was wood and debris all over the road,” he said.

Feeling the brunt of the storm was the southern part of town. Rains elevated waterways to a damaging level, threatening homes near Route 272, while washing out culverts and bridges.

“We estimate the high amount in South Norfolk, where all the damage was, was upwards of 10 to 15 inches,” said Norfolk’s Emergency Management Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo.

As the town starts to dry out, navigating roads remains challenging with many streets closed and some homes still completely shutoff, from passable roads.

“There are a couple [isolated homes] because they have private driveways and bridges that go over the brooks that were impacted,” said Barbagallo.

Barbagallo says people in those homes do have power and phone lines.

Caught in Sunday’s afternoon deluge was Joe Bonetti. Making his way to Norfolk from Torrington, Bonetti found himself with nowhere to go.

“I tried to get up here and the bridges and the roads were washed out,” he said.

As brooks turned to rivers, and roads became impassable, Bonetti said several motorists were trapped for hours.

It wasn’t until the fire department assisted allowing them to finally get home.

“I was planning on sleeping in the car. As a matter of fact, a bunch of us up there were,” Bonetti said.

While the rain subsided Monday, waters continued to rage and some residents, like Childs, were surveying the damage.

“That’s a serious washout,” Childs said, starring at the now-missing Old Goshen Road Bridge. “It’s catastrophic.”

Barbagallo said the emergency declaration in Norfolk is likely to stay in place for a couple more weeks, until the bridges can be repaired.