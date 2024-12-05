Norfolk residents enjoy the first plowable snow of winter

This is the first widespread snow of the season, but people up in the northwest corner of Connecticut say it's another day in the office.

"Us Norforkian people, we have a thick skin. We’re ready for the cold,” Lindsey Prevuznak, of Norfolk, said.

She said she has snow tires on her car for half the year. This isn't the first time the icebox of Connecticut has had snow this winter, but she said she's enjoying it nonetheless.

"Well l get snow before anyone else does,” Prevuznak said.

The people in town are out and about despite the snow, like enjoying the local pub, or hitting the ice at the Curling Club.

“It’s no big surprise to anyone who comes up here pretty often,” Stuary Hayes, of Norfolk, said.

He said even though curling is an indoor winter sport, the snow really ties the experience together. He hopes a December early snow is a good omen.

"Hopefully we’ll have a white Christmas at least,” Hayes said.

"There's a lot of people who depend on the snow over here between ski slopes and snow plow drivers,” said Jon Barbagallo, the town of Norfolk’s public information officer.

He said Norfolk’s nine plows are ready to go, expecting this to be the first plowable snow of the season.

With that comes a driving surface that you probably haven't experienced in a while.

“We'll have crews on standby to get called in later tonight to go out there and start clearing some snow off our roads,” Josh Morgan with the Connecticut Department of Transportation said.

They say this is the first snow of the season, and the majority of Connecticut will see crews working.

And for driving - the state encourages you to stay alert, give yourself extra time and don't pass the trucks or crowd the plows.