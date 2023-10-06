Norovirus causes several students to get sick at CCSU, university says

Central Connecticut State University said several students that reported symptoms similar to that of food poisoning were actually sickened by norovirus, believed to be contracted at an on-campus dining hall.

A CCSU spokesperson said a group of approximately 10 people tested positive for the virus on Sept. 27.

The New Britain Health Department, state Department of Public Health and State Laboratory determined that it was norovirus that made students feel sick, and wasn't actually food at the dining hall.

The university temporarily closed Hilltop Café, but it has since been cleared to reopen. Investigators were unable to isolate a particular food source as the cause.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All campus food establishments are open, and the university said no new norovirus cases have been reported since Sept. 29.

Several new protocols are in place around campus including sanitizing high touch points such as doorknobs and bathroom sinks. Staff also limited access to areas like vending machines and kiosks in dining areas until norovirus was determined to be the cause.

The university said collaboration with health officials was fundamental in containing the spread of the virus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, low grade fever and stomach pain. The virus can be spread from person to person, according to the Department of Public Health.

Anyone who experiences severe symptoms is advised to seek medical attention. In the meantime, students and staff have been advised to take extra precautions such as practicing frequent handwashing with soap and water.