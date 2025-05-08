North Branford

North Branford police arrest man suspected in crash that killed 82-year-old woman

Police said he was under the influence.

NBC Connecticut

North Branford police have arrested a man who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman.

Police said they arrested Dylan Ward, 54, of Branford, in connection with a crash on March 5 at the intersection of Foxon Road and Doral Farms Road that killed 82-year-old Diane Golia, of Branford.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ward was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and has been arraigned.

This article tagged under:

North Branford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us