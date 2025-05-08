North Branford police arrest man suspected in crash that killed 82-year-old woman

North Branford police have arrested a man who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman.

Police said they arrested Dylan Ward, 54, of Branford, in connection with a crash on March 5 at the intersection of Foxon Road and Doral Farms Road that killed 82-year-old Diane Golia, of Branford.

Ward was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and has been arraigned.