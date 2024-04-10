Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in North Branford taken into custody in Florida

A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in North Branford last month has been taken into custody in Florida, according to police.

David Horbal of North Branford, died after he was struck on Foxon Road on the morning of March 28, police said, and they had been working to find the driver responsible and the vehicle since the initial call, which came at 7:10 a.m. that day.

At 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the North Branford Communications Center received a call from Sebring, Florida about an outstanding warrant for a 40-year-old Florida man.

North Branford police said they learned that the Highland County Sherriff’s Office had a suspect in custody who was a wanted fugitive in the fatal crash on March 28 in North Branford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspect will be held in custody in Sebring, Florida until extradition back to Connecticut to appear in court in New Haven.

Police said he will face the charges of manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death and tampering with evidence.