North Branford First Responders Save Infant's Life

A North Branford police officer and firefighter helped to save the life of a 9-month-old infant who was unresponsive.

Authorities were notified of the incident Monday and immediately responded. Fire Chief Anthony Esposito and Officer Timothy Cunningham are credited with performing life-saving measures on the infant.

The baby had a blueish color, according to officers at the scene. Once responders performed CPR, emergency responders were able to resuscitate the infant. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

"We are grateful for the heroic efforts of all first responders involved in this incident," the police department said on Facebook.

Police didn't say why the infant was in distress. No additional information was immediately available.