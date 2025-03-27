North Haven Fire Department seeks funding to add more career firefighters

During an emergency, every minute matters but some in North Haven are sounding the alarm that help could take longer to arrive.

It’s why they’re pushing to get more funding for the fire department, but the first selectman said it’s just not possible this time.

“You don't realize until you need it how important it is, unfortunately,” Suzanne Cifelli, of North Haven, said.

She has seen firsthand how North Haven firefighters respond in a family medical emergency.

“I had to call 911 a couple times when my mom was alive to get help for her,” Cifelli said.

It’s calls like these the North Haven Fire Department has seen more of in recent years. That’s why it asked for an additional $506,000 in the town’s budget to fund four more career firefighters.

It comes as the number of volunteer firefighters has significantly declined over the years from more than 100 about 20 years ago to 17 currently.

“We would really need to have additional full-time firefighters in our ranks,” Pasquale Nuzzolillo, chair of the North Haven Fire Commission, said.

He said the additional firefighters would help improve response times. Nuzzolillo said in emergencies, every second counts.

“A fire doubles every minute. So, response time is hugely important and number of personnel responding to a fire is hugely important,” he said.

First Selectman Michael Freda was unable accommodate the request in next year’s budget, but isn’t taking away any money.

He said his hands are tied due to property revaluations this year.

“If this was not a reval year, we would have accommodated the fire department and some of the other departments,” he said.

Freda said he’s trying to minimize the tax increase for residents and does support the fire department’s efforts, but said this year is not the time.

“By adding staffing, this budget will definitely fail and then there have to be additional cuts,” he said.

Nuzzolillo said he understands the dilemma. That’s why he and other members of the fire commission are trying to inform taxpayers about the department’s request, but voters will ultimately decide on the budget.

“Do you prefer to have leaf pickup, or would you rather have some additional firefighters in order to provide services for your mom and dad, grandma or grandpa?” he said.

For Cifelli, the answer is obvious.

“I think we’ve got to bite the bullet and start paying up,” she said.

Some fire commissioners will be holding another information meeting this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Northeast Fire Station talking about the budget.

Freda said he will be presenting the proposed town budget for next year on April 7 in a public meeting.