North Haven firefighter Anthony Desimone remembered

Mourning the loss of one of their own. Members of the North Haven Fire Department are still processing the sudden passing of firefighter Anthony Desimone. The department says he died after completing a 38 hour shift Thursday evening.

“Anthony exemplified the true meaning of firefighting.”

A service Desimone had a calling for, serving 23 years with the North Haven Fire Department. His personality putting a smile to fellow firefighters.

“He would light up a room. He would be the life of a party and he cared about what he did and that resonated with every member of the department,” North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said.

A department grieving as Desimone died after working a 38-hour shift Thursday evening. Chief Januszewski says Desimone collapsed when he returned home and was taken to the hospital but couldn’t be revived. Desimone was working to be a lieutenant.

“He dedicated his whole life to the service and most recently he was really working hard to better himself,” he said.

He also was an active community member being a part of the Knights of Columbus and North Haven Little League. Chief Januszewski says Desimone was close with fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz. He carried the urn at Wirtz’s funeral and served as the department liaison for the family.

“They were best friends. Anthony was heartbroken when Matthias passed away December 26 this past year,” Chief Januszewski said.

The losses just months apart hitting home for North Haven firefighters.

“As I looked into their faces the other night, they’re almost numb. They’re almost just in disbelief,” he said.

Desimone leaves behind a wife and two kids who Chief Januszewski says will always be supported.

“The firefighter family will see to it they’re growing up with father-like figures throughout their lives,” he said.

Funeral arrangements for Desimone are still being worked out.