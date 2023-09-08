north haven

North Haven High School football forfeits opening game due to ‘student misbehavior' allegations

NBC Connecticut

North Haven High School's football team has forfeited its game against Darien Friday, according to a letter sent to Darien High School families.

The letter from Darien High School Director of Athletics Chris Manfredonia said North Haven's Athletic Director notified him the Nighthawks would be forfeiting the game due to "cultural issues" within their football program.

The CIAC later said the game would be recorded as a forfeit win for Darien, at North Haven's request, according to Manfredonia.

North Haven First Selectman tells NBC Connecticut there are allegations about student misbehavior. He said the coach, athletic director, and superintendent met with the Board of Education and made the decision to forfeit the game.

North Haven are the defending Class MM champions.

Saturday's junior varsity game between Darien and North Haven is also canceled, Manfredonia said in the letter.

