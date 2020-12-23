North Haven Officials Warn of COVID-Related Scams

North Haven officials are warning residents to be cautious of COVID-related scams.
Police say COVID-related scams are on the rise, specifically vaccine scams.
Officials released a list of tips to keep in mind to avoid these types of scams.
- Consult your state’s health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels and only obtain a vaccine through such channels.
- Check the FDA’s website for current information about vaccine emergency use authorizations.
- Consult your primary care physician before undergoing any vaccination.
- Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
- Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider.
- Follow guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals.
If a vaccine distribution site is asking to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine, that could be a sign of a potential scam.
Other signs to be aware of is being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access and advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, phone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
Also, marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment could be a sign of a potential scam.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of COVID fraud should immediately report it to the FBI at ic3.gov, tips,gbi.gov or by calling 10800-CALL-FBI.