North Haven Officials Warn of COVID-Related Scams

North Haven officials are warning residents to be cautious of COVID-related scams.

Police say COVID-related scams are on the rise, specifically vaccine scams.

Officials released a list of tips to keep in mind to avoid these types of scams.

Consult your state’s health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels and only obtain a vaccine through such channels.

Check the FDA’s website for current information about vaccine emergency use authorizations.

Consult your primary care physician before undergoing any vaccination.

Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.

Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider.

Follow guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals.

If a vaccine distribution site is asking to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine, that could be a sign of a potential scam.

Other signs to be aware of is being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access and advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, phone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.

Also, marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment could be a sign of a potential scam.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of COVID fraud should immediately report it to the FBI at ic3.gov, tips,gbi.gov or by calling 10800-CALL-FBI.