North Haven

North Haven police arrest stepfather of sex assault victim after DNA led them to suspect

Police said the victim has intellectual disabilities and they were able to use DNA from genealogy companies to identify a suspect.

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating his stepdaughter, who has intellectual disabilities, and they said investigators identified the suspect through DNA that familiy members had submitted to genealogy companies.

Police said they received a complaint in January 2024 that a 23-year-old woman who has intellectual disabilities had been sexually assaulted.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim had complained of stomach pains, so her mother took her to the hospital and that revealed that the victim was pregnant, police said.

When the victim was around six months into the pregnancy, she experienced a miscarriage.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The state forensic lab was able to isolate the paternal DNA, but no match was found, police said.  

As the investigation continued, a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy agreed to work with investigators and the DNA was compared with DNA that had been willingly submitted to genealogy companies, which led to a partial match, according to police.

Investigators were then able to complete a family tree from the partial match and identify a suspect.

Local

Transportation 3 hours ago

Department of Transportation begins work to replace bridges on I-95 in West Haven

StormTracker 6 hours ago

Sunny and mild Thursday, temperatures could approach 80 this weekend

Police said the suspect’s DNA was a match for the paternal DNA and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the victim’s stepfather.

The 49-year-old New Haven man was arrested on Tuesday and he was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and held on a $200,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us