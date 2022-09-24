north haven

North Haven Police Investigating Pair of Robberies

Police are trying to identify the person that robbed two gas stations in North Haven Friday night.

According to officials, the first robbery occurred around 8:30 at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue.

Police say a masked man held a knife to an employee's neck and demanded that they empty the cash register.

About fifteen minutes later, officers were informed of a second robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on Universal Drive.

In that robbery, investigators say a masked man armed with a knife stole money from the register.

He was last seen on foot heading towards I-91.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Anyone with any information on either or both robberies are asked to contact North Haven Police at 203-239-5321.

