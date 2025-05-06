A North Haven police officer credits his 9-year-old daughter with saving his life after he went into cardiac arrest.

Officer Alex Sinanis said he started feeling off back in November of last year and made several trips to the hospital.

“I started getting tightness in my chest the beginning of November, some shortness of breath,” Sinanis said. “I had a fainting episode at one point, that hospitalized me, and I just kept getting these weird symptoms I thought were acid reflux.”

Doctors sent him home with a heart monitor, but on the morning of Nov. 30, Sinanis said things took a turn.

“My wife had gone out shopping, grocery shopping and I was home with my two girls,” he said. “I felt an event coming on. I started getting a little lightheaded, and I thought, you know, maybe I would pass out. So, I turned to Analia, after making a quick phone call to my wife, and I told her, I said, ‘look, if I go down and pass out, just call 911. Mom's on her way and everything's going to be OK’ and I don't remember anything after that.”

Sinanis said he went into cardiac arrest, and his daughter jumped into action.

“I wasn't breathing at one point and Analia here started CPR with the help of a North Haven police dispatcher," Sinanis said.

That dispatcher walked Analia through CPR over the phone, and she kept her father’s heart beating until paramedics arrived.

“[The dispatcher] told me to put my hands on his chest and then, like, push on it,” Analia recalled. “After it happened, I felt like…like it’s finally over. I can’t believe I did that.”

Paramedics then rushed Sinanis to the hospital where he was put into a medically-induced coma for 72 hours.

He said he was diagnosed with prinzmetal angina, a type of angina caused by coronary artery spasms, that’s now being treated with a daily medication and monitor.

On Monday, after nearly six months off the force, Sinanis returned to the North Haven Police Department.

“I'm still being monitored. I have an implanted ICD. So, knowing that I have all these tools and I have such a great team at Yale, I'm very comfortable to be able to, you know, get back in the cruiser and serve my community and get back out there and do what I love to do,” he said.

He said it’s all thanks to the doctors, dispatcher and first responders. But most importantly, his daughter, for making the 911 call in the first place.

“I’m here, you know, because of the grace of God and my daughter here,” Sinanis said. “Our firefighters, paramedics, our police officers, all the training…these people, they do it time and time again with integrity, courage and honor. It doesn't surprise me that they did what they did, but I'm just grateful.”