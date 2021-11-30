north haven

North Haven Police Report Issues With Phones

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven Police are having issues with their phones, but said 911 calls are not affected.

North Haven police Tweeted that the phone issues should be resolved shortly.

This article tagged under:

north havenNorth Haven Police
