north haven North Haven Police Report Issues With Phones Published 28 mins ago • Updated 27 mins ago NBCConnecticut.com North Haven Police are having issues with their phones, but said 911 calls are not affected. North Haven police Tweeted that the phone issues should be resolved shortly. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. We are currently experiencing phone issues that should be resolved shortly. These issues do not affect 911 calls. Thank you for your patience.— North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) November 30, 2021 This article tagged under: north havenNorth Haven Police