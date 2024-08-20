North Haven

Some North Haven residents asked to shelter in place amid police investigation

Residents in a portion of North Haven are being advised to shelter in place as police conduct an investigation.

The police department said residents living on Cloudland Road and the surrounding areas, including Carolyn Court and Sugar Hill Road, should stay inside.

Authorities said the situation is isolated and they're actively working to resolve it.

No additional information was immediately available.

