North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter

North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of his death was natural, caused by multiple factors, including cardiovascular disease.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said Wirtz’s wake will be held Monday at the North Haven Funeral Home on Washington Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church on Washington Avenue.

Thousands of people are expected for the services.

North Haven Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Schools were already going to be closed on Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day, which falls on Sunday.

School officials said the fire department will be using the North Haven High School campus and some district school buses to transport people to and from the wake and funeral services and the district’s school resource officers will be needed to provide support.

School will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4.