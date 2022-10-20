North Haven to Close Part of Clintonville Road During Private Service for Bristol Lt. DeMonte

A private service will be held Thursday in North Haven for 35-year-old Lt. Dustin DeMonte, one of the two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week. The town will be closing part of Clintonville Road this afternoon and is asking people to avoid the area.

DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the shooting on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call from Redstone Hill Road. A public funeral will be held for the two officers on Friday.

The private service for DeMonte will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Clintonville Road in North Haven will be closed between Pool Road and Route 5 and people are urged to avoid the area.

DeMonte was posthumously promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

DeMonte served the Bristol police department for more than 10 years and he was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol schools.

He leaves behind a wife, two young kids and a third on the way.

Officer Alec Iurato was also shot in the attack and was released from the hospital after going through surgery. Officials said he fired the single shot that killed the suspect in the attack.

The funeral service for DeMonte and Hamzy will be held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 11 a.m.