North Stonington officials seek hundreds who didn't sign ballots during early voting

The town of North Stonington is looking to get in contact with hundreds of voters who did not sign their ballots during early voting.

The Registrar of Voters believes that voters were inadvertently misinformed about the need to sign their early voting ballot envelope through Oct. 31.

Ballot envelopes must be signed by voters, which is required by law.

Officials are asking voters who think they didn't sign the back of their ballot envelope to go to the Education Center on Norwich-Westerly Road.

The last day of early voting is Monday and it ends at 6 p.m. Anyone can come into the center on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to correct their ballot.

First Selectman Bob Carlson told NBC Connecticut that it was an error in communication between a registrar and voters because of the barcode system they use on the envelope. Some voters were told they didn't need to sign the envelope because of the use of the barcode, but that's wrong, according to Carlson.

About 1,100 ballots were cast without signatures and as of Sunday, between 600 and 700 ballots have been fixed, the first selectman said.

The remaining 400 or so voters who haven't come back to sign their ballot envelope must do so by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Town officials said they have contacted these voters by calling them, messaging them online and actually going door-to-door.

The Secretary of the State has been made aware of the incident.

Voters with questions can call the Registrar of Voters at 860-885-8800. You can also send an email to registrar@northstoningtonct.gov.

