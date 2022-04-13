Suspect in Custody After Pursuit Through MA, RI and CT

A suspect is in custody after a pursuit from Massachusetts and through Rhode Island ended in North Stonington, according to officials.

North Stonington public schools were put in a shelter in place after being notified about the pursuit.

UPDATE 4 - Suspect in custody by RI and Conn tactical units. https://t.co/Dib83rnc4o — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2022

The Connecticut State Police are assisting Rhode Island State Police with an out-of-state investigation and pursuit, which has ended in North Stonington. The scene is active but contained. Area schools have been notified. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 13, 2022

Massachusetts state police said their troopers on Route 195 in Westport, Mass. and the surrounding area were searching for a suspect, who was believed to be armed, and a Toyota Tacoma pickup that fled during a pursuit.

UPDATE 3 Suspect vehicle is stopped in Connecticut on Rt 78 at Frontage Rd. Perimeter has been established. Suspect believed armed. Public and news helicopters should keep their distance from the scene. https://t.co/6eyaahkvkR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2022

The search then moved to Rhode Island until the suspected vehicle was stopped on Route 78, at Frontage Road, in North Stonington, according to Massachusetts state police.

Connecticut State Police said the pursuit ended in North Stonington, the scene is active but contained, and area schools were notified.

North Stonington school officials said the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution and no information was available on dismissal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.