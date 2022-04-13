Suspect in Custody After Pursuit Through MA, RI and CT

A suspect is in custody after a pursuit from Massachusetts and through Rhode Island ended in North Stonington, according to officials.
North Stonington public schools were put in a shelter in place after being notified about the pursuit.
Massachusetts state police said their troopers on Route 195 in Westport, Mass. and the surrounding area were searching for a suspect, who was believed to be armed, and a Toyota Tacoma pickup that fled during a pursuit.
The search then moved to Rhode Island until the suspected vehicle was stopped on Route 78, at Frontage Road, in North Stonington, according to Massachusetts state police.
Connecticut State Police said the pursuit ended in North Stonington, the scene is active but contained, and area schools were notified.
North Stonington school officials said the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution and no information was available on dismissal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.