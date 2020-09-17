North Windham Elementary School Goes Virtual Today Due to Brush Fire

North Windham Elementary School is closed Thursday and school will be virtual because of the air quality after a brush fire near the building.

A statement on the school’s website says the air quality inside the building is not conducive to learning and the school was going to try to offer all students virtual learning today, but teachers did not know they were going to be doing this today from their homes.

The North Windham Fire Department posted that the fire in the wooded area that goes between Route 203 and Harbor Freight is contained.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will bring in some heavy machinery today and do a "back burn" in an attempt to put the fire out.