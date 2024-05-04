Norwalk

Northbound side of I-95 in Norwalk reopens

NBC Connecticut

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Norwalk reopened Saturday night, but the southbound lane will remained closed through Sunday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Crews worked throughout the night and early morning on Saturday and were able to complete demolition of the damaged overpasss by 12:30 p.m., Lamont said.

The overpass was damaged after a fiery crash Thursday involving a car, a tractor-trailer, and a fuel truck.

State police said the car was merging onto I-95 South around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and hit the fuel truck which then veered into the tractor-trailer before all three vehicles caught on fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fuel truck stopped under the Fairfield Avenue overpass, and the fire damaged the bridge, making it structually unsound.

Even though the northbound lanes have opened, the southbound lanes remained closed because crews will need to mill and repave part of the highway that was damaged by the fire.

“Completely removing that bridge in less than 36 hours is an impressive feat and is credit to the hard work and dedication of the contractors and Connecticut Department of Transportation crews, who are pushing to get the entire highway fully reopened in both directions by Monday morning,” Lamont said in a statement.

Local

Orange 7 hours ago

7 injured when driver reportedly has medical emergency, crashes into vehicle in Orange

Manchester 8 hours ago

Crews extinguish fire at scrap yard in Manchester

The state initially estimated it would be Monday morning before the entire highway would reopen. That now appears to be the goal for the southbound lanes.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us