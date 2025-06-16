Northeast governors gather as U.S.-Canada talks unfold in Boston, Alberta

With "trade war" threats looming, governors from the Northeast and eastern Canadian premiers gathered Monday at the Massachusetts State House to shore up relations, asserting their economies and populations are inextricably linked.

Despite messages of friendship and cooperation at the meeting, the political leaders pointed to disruptions in mutually beneficial supply lines, tourism, the energy grid, and overall relations between the U.S. and Canada. The officials are maneuvering to protect the interests of their constituents as President Donald Trump proposes tariffs against Canadian goods and suggests making Canada the United States' "51st state."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We're limited as individual provinces and states, to a certain extent, around some of this," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who hosted the visitors, said when asked about any concrete actions that might follow the morning's meeting.

She continued, "Which is why we need action out of G7. But I think we're going to commit to work on ways to ensure a better flow of trade, a sustained flow of activity that will mitigate against some of the disruption to the supply chain that we've seen. Around tourism, we are committed to marketing the Northeast as a great destination for Canadians to come visit still at this time."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Group of Seven (G7) conference in the Canadian Rockies on Monday morning. The group of U.S. governors and Canadian premiers who met at the same time said they hoped the two leaders would find some resolution during their talks in Alberta, Canada.

"I can't stress the urgency for both Prime Minister Carney and President Trump to strike some sort of deal to give people certainty. That's what we need. Certainty. Investors need certainty," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The G7 nations are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.