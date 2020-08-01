Northeast Grand Prix in Conn. Canceled Because of COVID-19 Concerns

The International Motor Sports Association announced a realignment to their existing schedule, which includes the cancellation of the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville.

IMSA says the decision is in response to the ongoing logistical challenges associated with COVID-19.

The event will be shifted to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL as a part of the NASCAR event weekend on Oct. 9 and 10.

The event was previously moved from its initial July date.

“We deeply regret not hosting the IMSA Northeast Grand Prix this year, but clearly understand the obstacles IMSA was presented with,” said Lime Rock Park President Skip Barber. “IMSA racing has long been a tradition at Lime Rock Park, and we know IMSA has exhausted every opportunity to conduct the event this year. The good news is that IMSA remains unwavering in their commitment to return in 2021 and beyond.”

Fans with previously purchased tickets for the Northeast Grand Prix event will be notified about their options and next steps in the coming days.

“We’re working diligently on plans to host our first spectator event on Labor Day weekend. The 38th annual Historic Festival will take place on Sept. 3 to 7, and while some aspects of the event may be altered to ensure everyone’s safety, the weekend should provide a much-needed opportunity for fans to experience a live race," Lime Rock Park President Skip Barker said.

The event is expected to return to Lime Rock Park next year.

IMSA also announced the shifting of the Labor Day weekend six-hour race from Watkins Glen International in New York to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta from Sept. 3 to 6.