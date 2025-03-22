Connecticut

Northern Lights seen across Connecticut

By Anthony Carpino

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Northern Lights were once again visible in Connecticut, thanks to a solar storm that erupted from the sun’s surface earlier in the week.

The aurora will be visible through the early morning of Saturday with the best viewing time through 4 a.m.

Unlike the aurora event of October 2024, you won’t be able to see this with the naked eye, instead a long exposure camera will be needed.

Look to the north and away from city lights.

