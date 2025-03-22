Northern Lights seen across Connecticut

The Northern Lights were once again visible in Connecticut, thanks to a solar storm that erupted from the sun’s surface earlier in the week.

The aurora will be visible through the early morning of Saturday with the best viewing time through 4 a.m.

Unlike the aurora event of October 2024, you won’t be able to see this with the naked eye, instead a long exposure camera will be needed.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Look to the north and away from city lights.

Your photos: Northern Lights visible across Connecticut