Northford Road in Wallingford to be closed for months for bridge replacement

Part of Northford Road in Wallingford will be closed for months to allow for the replacement of the Northford Road Bridge over the Muddy River.

Northford Road, between Tyler Mill Road, and 600 feet east of the intersection of Northford Road, and Tyler Mill Road, are expected to be closed until May 30 and traffic will be detoured, according to police.

