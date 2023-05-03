Norwalk

Norwalk Aquarium Names its Seal Pup ‘Sono'

By Bryan Mercer

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

This week, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk announced the birth of a male harbor seal, born back on April 5.

The aquarium says it's the first harbor seal to be born at the facility since 1989, and the first male pup to ever be born in Norwalk.

Aquarium officials named the pup 'Sono,' an homage to the nickname given to the area of South Norwalk where the aquarium is located.

The Maritime Aquarium announced that both the pup and his mom Gracie are doing well and receiving care from their veterinarian teams.

The aquarium says it expects Sono the seal pup to make his public debut in Pinniped Cove in the coming weeks.

